NHS group backs awards to honour medical heroes

An NHS group is backing awards which look to honour outstanding individuals in the medical profession.

NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is sponsoring the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette Best of Health Awards.

Best of Health sponsors.

David Gallagher, chief officer for the CCG, said: “As the organisation responsible for planning and buying most of the NHS healthcare and health services in the city, we are delighted to support an event that celebrates outstanding work and dedication by doctors, nurses and other health professionals.”

“It is our aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of local people to achieve ‘Better Health for Sunderland’. “The only way we can do that is with the help of the amazing staff that provide health services across the city.”

As the awards get underway, we want to find excellence in all aspects of health care.

Whether it is doctors, nurses, or other health professionals, we want entries in all categories of this year’s competition.

This year’s sponsors are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, and The Quality Hotel Boldon.

When you make a nomination, remember to add send your name, address, number and email address. Entries close on Friday, April 7.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, number and email to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or by post to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

This year’s categories

This year’s Best of Health competition will be searching for even more examples of excellence in the health world.

There are lots of brilliant categories to choose from, but let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners - one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

* GP of the Year.

* Hospital Doctor of the Year.

* Nurse of the Year.

* Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

* Optometrist of the Year.

* Therapist of the Year.

* Midwife of the year.

* Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

* Long term achievement.

There will be one winner - covering all areas - chosen in the following categories.

* Care Worker of the Year.

* Pharmacist of the Year.

* Dental Nurse of the Year.

* Team of the Year.

And there is also one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

* Community Nurse of the Year.