Nightclub slashing victim out of hospital as police renew appeal

A man has been released from hospital after his neck was slashed in an attack at a South Tyneside nightclub.

The 26-year-old man was on the packed dance floor of Viva, in Mile End Road in South Shields at 2.01am on Sunday, when he was approached from behind by a man who slashed him across the neck and then made off.

Police have confirmed the victim has been released from hospital and is now recovering after he was detained with ‘non life-threatening injuries.’It is believed the injured man and his assailant are known to each other.

The offender is described as a man in his mid 20s, six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to carry out their inquiries.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Inquires are continuing and police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 182 of 18/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.