Nissan and South Tyneside College team up to train the next generation

South Tyneside College is joining forces with car giant Nissan to prepare a new generation for the future.

The pair are launching two new training programmes that will give youngsters the skills to support careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Nissan will guarantee an interview to all students who complete and pass the learning programme, as well as offering them at least three weeks of work experience at its Wearside plant, and helping them with development of their interview and life skills.

Nissan manager Steve Pallas said: “By supporting today’s young people to gain new and important qualifications, Nissan is also supporting the workforce of tomorrow. It is to the benefit of all manufacturers that school-leavers and other teenagers are given every opportunity to support their personal skills development.

“As one of the region’s most prominent employers, we want to lead by example, and that is why we are fully supporting these new qualifications.”

Alison Maynard, Principal of South Tyneside College’s Professional and Vocational College, welcomed the company’s backing.

“Nissan’s support is a crucial and exciting element of these programmes,” she said.

“The combination of expertise provide by Nissan and by South Tyneside College should inspire young people from across the North East to join these courses.

“The programmes are geared entirely at giving them the skills that open opportunity and allow them to move into skilled and well-paid employment.”

The courses start in September, and students aged 17 can gain three industry qualifications, taken in between six and 12 months.

Fundamental Engineering Practises provides the underpinning knowledge of tools and frontline maintenance; The Certificate in Preparation for Working in the Engineering Manufacturing Industry (CPWEMI) provides learners with basic knowledge to support securing employment, and a LEAN processes qualification will also be delivered.

Students aged 18 will sit only the Fundamental Engineering Practises and CPWEMI qualifications, completing the programme in between three and six months.

Anyone interested in finding out how to join the new programmes should contact Lynn Lincoln at South Tyneside College on 0191 427 3500.