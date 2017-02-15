No day is the same for specialist falls nurse Pam

Pam Vickers deals with patients aged from 16 to 103.

No two days are ever the same for this sister/manager of South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust’s community falls service.

It’s a great feeling when you get patient feedback and they say they feel more confident and that they have got their independence back Pam Vickers

The service offers a joint nursing and physiotherapy assessment in a one-stop clinic and its rehabilitation programme works to reduce the number of falls.

Nursing was Ms Vickers’ career choice when she was 17 and it all began at Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

After about 12 years spent in a managerial role in social services and in elderly care in the private sector, she decided it was time to return to nursing and the NHS.

“I love this job,” said Ms Vickers.

“I lead a fantastic team who work with people, most of whom are older, who have fallen or who are at risk of falling.

“Some have balance or gait problems, some have a fear of falling. “Ultimately, our aim is to prevent them from having further falls.

“The most enjoyable part of the job for me is seeing the positive results which can be achieved and the difference we make to people’s lives.

“It’s a great feeling when you get patient feedback and they say they feel more confident and that they have got their independence back.”

“Recognition for the hard work and commitment of those working in the health sector, such as through the Best of Health Awards, had the potential to give staff a big boost,” she added.

