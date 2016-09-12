No further action against South Tyneside schoolboys arrested over indecent images

Two South Tyneside schoolboys who were arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of a child are to face no further action.

The arrests of the boys, aged 12 and 13, were made in April.

It was alleged that indecent images had been shared on a social networking site, but Northumbria Police have now confirmed they will not face charges.

The parents of pupils at every secondary school in South Tyneside were sent a letter after the arrests were made to warn them about the dangers of 'sexting'.