No Guinness for South Shields FC – but promotion party in full flow

Champagne – but no Guinness.

South Shields Football Club got their promotion party started on Saturday with their 31st win in a row - but their remarkable achievement will not be recognised by the Guinness Book of Records, despite the current world record of 27 consecutive victories having been surpassed by the Mariners.

Chairman Geoff Thompson has hailed the achievements of the Mariners. Image by Peter Talbot.

Guinness say they only monitor records in top division football, because of the difficulty keeping track of teams at varying levels across the globe.

A spokesman for Guinness World Records said: “This is a fantastic achievement by South Shields Football Club.

“Unfortunately, due to the varying standards of football played all round the world, we only monitor record breaking from top division football.”

Scottish team East Kilbride thought they had beaten the record when they claimed 30 successive wins last year, but they too were thwarted because of their status as a non-league club.

Unfortunately, we only monitor record breaking from top division football Guinness Records spokesman

The current Guinness World Record for consecutive wins is held by Welsh outfit The New Saints, who were victorious 27 times in a row between August and December 2016.

That beat the previous record held by Dutch giants Ajax, which had stood since 1972.

Although Guinness will not recognise the Mariners, the Northern League club is still able to lay claim to the unnofficial record.

And they will be hoping the run goes on for some time yet, with Shields currently in the running for four trophies.

Tonight, the Northern League Division One leaders host Marske United, and a victory would take them a step closer to the league title.

Shields also have a trip to Wembley Stadium to look forward to on Sunday, May 21, when they will take on Cleethorpes Town in the final of the FA Vase.

The Mariners will also appear in the final of the Durham Challenge Cup and League Cup, with the team hoping to write their name into Shields folklore by scooping multiple trophies.

It is a run of form which has stunned club chairman Geoff Thompson.

He said: “We could never imagined at the start of the season that, with two weeks left of the league season, we’d still have everything to play for. It has been an amazing year for the club.”

Shields’ promotion means they will play in the Evo-Stik League Division One North next season.