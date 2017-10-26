No serious injuries reported in A19 crash as road reopens

Police confirm nobody was seriously injured in A19 crash

The A19 has been fully re-opened following a collision earlier.

Queuing traffic northbound.

Thankfully there are no serious injuries and police have thanked people for their patience.

The collision took place just before 3.30pm and led to a closure of the A19 northbound from Testo's roundabout at West Boldon.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and closed the road for almost two hours

Diversions were put in place for traffic travelling towards Lindisfarne roundabout and the Tyne Tunnel, but people were advised to consider an alternative route.

Congestion near the crash scene. Credit: Google.

Motorists were still able to access the A184 from Testo's roundabout, but it was expected to be congested.