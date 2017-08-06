Nobody seriously injured in South Shields crash say police

Have your say

Nobody was seriously injured when a car and a van collided in South Shields earlier today, police have said.

The two-vehicle smash on the A1300 John Reid Road was reported at 13.41pm near Temple Park Roundabout.

The road was closed westbound between the A1018 King George Road and B1298 Whiteleas Way.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed nobody was seriously injued and said no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.