Noddy Rice’s sister launches Spanish appeal to help trace fugitive wanted in connection with brother’s murder

The twin sister of a South Shields dad gunned down as he sat in his car 11 years ago this month has taken her appeal to find his killer to Spain.

Shirley Rice says she will never give up hope of one day finding Allan Foster - who is wanted by Northumbria Police in connection with the murder of her brother David ‘Noddy’ Rice in May 2006.

Detectives believe Foster fled abroad the day after the 42-year-old father of seven was gunned down as he sat in his car in Marsden Lea car park.

Foster, who is known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson, remains one of the UK’s most wanted criminals.

The National Crime Agency says he has links to both Majorca and the Canary Islands, but despite numerous appeals he has yet to be found.

Now an appeal has been gone out in a newspaper for British ex-pats living in Spain asking anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts to come forward in a bid to help Rice’s family get closure.

I don’t care if he’s caught dead or alive. But if it’s dead I want to see his body, I want closure. Shirley Rice

Shirley, 52, is preparing to mark the 11th anniversary of her brother’s death later this month.

She said: “There used to be a time when I wanted him caught alive and see him go to jail, so I could get justice for our Noddy.

“Now I don’t care if he’s caught dead or alive. But if it’s dead I want to see his body, I want closure.”

Mr Rice was shot nine times by two masked men after being lured to a meeting at the car park by Steven Bevens. In 2007, Bevens was sentenced to life for murder and driver Derek Blackburn, 51, of Humberside, was given four years for assisting an offender.

Noddy and Foster had been friends before the killing, which happened in daylight on May 24, 2006, in front of horrified witnesses.

Shirley added: “Every day I think about Nod. He really was a character. He was funny and he had lots of one liners.

If anyone has any information please come forward and help our family get some closure.”

Allan Foster – is also known to have links to the Canary Islands – is described as being around 5ft 8ins, with a slim build and cropped black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers in the UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.