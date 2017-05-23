North East celebrities send messages of support after Manchester pop concert explosion

Celebrities from the North East have sent messages of support, love, hope and solidarity after the explosion which killed 22 in Manchester.

Children are among those dead after a suicide bomber activated what is believed to be an improvised explosive device, creating an explosion which tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester.

Related: Two South Shields youngsters still missing following Manchester blast

Some 59 people were also injured when the blast caused by an improvised explosive device carried by the attacker detonated at the Manchester Arena.

Celebrities have joined thousands of others from the North East in sending thoughts, wishes and condolences via social media.

Alternative rock band Maximo Park tweeted: "We're deeply shocked by the horrific events of last night in a city we know extremely well. Our thoughts are with all those effected."

Manchester City and England women's football captain Steph Houghton, from South Hetton, said: "Angry, sad and devastated! All my love and thoughts go out to everyone affected last night! #StayStrongManchester"

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, from Sunderland, said: "Woke up to terrible news about Manchester! WHY IS THIS HAPPENING ALL THE TIME . I pray for every1 who was involved or effected."

Her Geordie Shore co-star Vicky Pattison said: "Heartbroken. Manchester is one of my favourite cities, due largely to the warmth and kindness…

Jamie Lambert of X Factor winners Collabro said: "Devastating. My thoughts to the people of Manchester, Ariana, her crew, and the team at the Manchester Arena.

"It's also really important to recognise the amazing work our emergency services have been doing throughout the night."

South Shields-born comedian Sarah Millican tweeted: "Thoughts and love with those affected in Manchester right now. Heartbreaking and horrific."

Ant and Dec tweeted from their official joint @antanddec account said: "Thinking about and praying for everyone at, and around, @ManchesterArena tonight. "

Comedian Steffen Peddie said: "Share the help, not the hate. Make this be a lifeline."