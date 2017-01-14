North East landmarks recreated in Lego for special exhibition

A model exhibition of some of the North’s landmark structures takes shape from today.

Brick History and North East LEGO® Landmarks opens today at the Life Science Centre in Newcastle.

The exhibition has been created by expert LEGO builders Steve Mayes and Warren Elsmore.

Steve, an architectural photographer by trade, is the man behind North East LEGO® Landmarks.

North Shields-based Steve has perfected the art of replicating real buildings in LEGO bricks.

His work includes complex structures, including BALTIC, Newcastle Civic Centre, and The Angel of the North.

Life is also the only place that visitors can see Steve’s latest model: a perfect scale model of the International Centre for Life - where the exbibition is being staged.

Warren and his team have built more than 50 models depicting some of the most pivotal moments in history - from the Big Bang, to the sinking of the Titanic, the Moon landing and President Obama’s inauguration.

He said: “We’re all really excited to premier Brick History at Life Science Centre.

“It was a challenge to represent the whole of the planet’s history in LEGO, but hopefully we’ve achieved it and we can’t think of a better venue to host the story of life on Earth – in LEGO!”

Brick History and North East LEGO® Landmarks will be on at the Life Science Centre until April 23

Viewing is included in the Life Science Centre admission price.