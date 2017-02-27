North East tops national league table for un-neutered pets

The North East tops a new table for un-neutered pets with around one in four failing to receive the procedure.

The 26 per cent figure contrasts with the South East where just 16 per cent of cats, dogs and rabbits remain un-neutered.

The new research from PDSA has revealed that 4.4 million pets nationwide are un-neutered, leaving them in danger of life-threatening illnesses.

The vet charity today warned many much-loved family pets’ lives are at risk, as nearly 3 million dogs, 770,000 cats and 720,000 rabbits are un-neutered, leaving them susceptible to various dangerous conditions such as womb infections and cancers.

To coincide with World Spay Day on Tuesday, the charity’s vets are urging owners to get their pets neutered – a potentially life-saving, simple procedure that can help pets live longer, healthier lives.

The PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report, produced in conjunction with YouGov, has revealed why pets aren’t being neutered.

The main reason given by owners was "haven’t thought about it" (22 per cent), followed by "don’t believe in it" (16 per cent) and "not got round to it" (14 per cent).

PDSA vet Rebecca Ashman said: “Sadly, vet practices across the UK see the devastating consequences of leaving pets unneutered all too often. Many cancers can be prevented by neutering, as can horrendous life-threatening conditions such as womb infections.

“As well as avoiding unwanted litters, neutering can have many health benefits for your pet. It’s best not to delay – health problems in unneutered pets are more likely as they get older. We all love our pets, so it’s important to prevent potential problems arising when we can. I’d highly recommend owners speak to their vet to avoid future heartache.”

Pet neutering levels vary considerably across the UK, with the North East seeing the highest levels of unneutered pets – 1 in 4 pets (26 per cent) – compared to 16 per cent of pets in the South East.

