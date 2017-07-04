Northumbria Police deal with 18 vehicle crimes a day

Northumbria Police dealt with more than 6,000 vehicle crimes last year, new figures show.

Website Click4Reg.co.uk used figures from the national database data.police.ukto calculate the total number of vehicle crimes recorded by 43 police forces/constabularies across the UK in 2016.

Police class vehicle crime as ‘theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle’.

The research shows Northumbria Police dealt with 6,605 reports of such offences in 2016 – more than 18 a day.

The Metropolitan Police in London had the highest number of vehicle crimes recorded in 2016, with 89,900 offences, followed by West Midlands Police, who reported 29,106 vehicle crimes, and Greater Manchester, with 24,298 vehicle crimes recorded in 2016.

On the other end of the scale, City of London Police had the lowest number of vehicle crimes reported at 177. Just above City of London Police was Dyfed-Powys Police, who recorded 1,103 cases of vehicle crime in 2016.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show 71% of all vehicle-theft occurs during the week and night is the most prominent time, with 43% occurring then.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It is always advisable to take simple crime prevention measures when leaving your vehicle unattended, and we would always encourage people to double check their vehicle is locked when they leave it and that any valuables are removed, or at least out of view.

“Further crime prevention advice can be found on our website at www.northumbria.police.uk.”

Ben Leonard, Managing Director of Click4Reg.co.uk, said there were easy steps drivers could take to reduce the risk of falling victim to what was usually an opportunistic theft.

“The figures are certainly fascinating.

“Vehicle crime is certainly more prevalent than anyone would expect.

“While unfortunate, there are various effective actions that drivers can take to safeguard their vehicle from any potential crime,” he said.

“All drivers should aim to make simple steps such as locking doors and removing all valuable possessions when not in their vehicle a habit.

“Making such behaviours a daily routine will go a long way in protecting driver’s vehicles from opportunist criminals and thieves.

“Overall, more awareness and precaution from drivers can go a significantly long way in reducing the numbers of vehicle crime across the UK”.