Northumbria Police to take part in national firearms surrender

Northumbria Police is to take part in a national firearms surrender.

The force will be part of Operation Aztec from Monday, November 13, until the end of Sunday, November 26.

A firearms surrender is being held by police.

Operation Aztec is part of a National firearms surrender, giving members of the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition.

The purpose of the surrender is to reduce the risk of harm to the public as well as protecting our communities.

Previously such items have included weapons that have been overlooked, antiques, inheritances or that belong to family and friends.

This is a surrender not an amnesty. This surrender does not mean that the police will not investigate any offences prior to its surrender and the public should be reassured that officers will continue to vigorously investigate offences linked to any firearm they receive.

A firearms surrender is being held by police.

Northumbria Police’s Chief Inspector Dave Gould. the local lead on the surrender. said: “This surrender gives people an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition in a safe environment.

“The more firearms and ammunition out of harm’s way helps us keep our communities safe, avoids the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime.

“The surrender not only applies to firearms and ammunition, but includes replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items. No firearm will be refused.

“Fortunately Northumbria has a low number of firearm related crimes however, we want to do all we can to get these types of weapons off our streets and out of our communities. Every weapon we retrieve has the potential to save a life and I urge people to get involved and do the right thing.”

While there are designated police stations for the surrender, the public can go to any police station and they will accept any and all firearms and ammunition.

More information is available on the Northumbria Police website. at www.northumbria.police.uk along with the list of designated stations and FAQs.