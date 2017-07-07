Northumbrian Water backs Best of South Tyneside Awards

Bosses at the region’s main water supplier have lent their support to this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Northumbrian Water says say it couldn’t be prouder to back the search for community heroes in the borough.

The company, which provides mains water and sewerage services, is urging residents to nominate those who go the extra mile for an award.

Maureen Berne, head of external communications at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards and are excited to see who this year’s award winners are.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for local people to be recognised for their extraordinary efforts and who make a difference in the community.

“There are heroes all around us.

“If you know someone who deserves this recognition nominate them for an award.”

This year The Best of South Tyneside awards have a headline sponsor in electronics giant Siemens, and are being held in association with Northumbrian Water, JML, Port of Tyne, Barbour, Harlow Print and the Customs House as category sponsors.

We have a great range of categories for you in this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

The awards cover a range of categories and look to honour unsung stars from across the community at an awards night the Quality Hotel in Boldon on September 21.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

To nominate, please state the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee. Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or posted to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.