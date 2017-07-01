Nursery in East Boldon hailed as ‘outstanding’ by education watchdogs

A nursery has been rated as ‘outstanding’ across the board by education watchdogs.

Helen Gibson Nursery, based in North Lane, East Boldon, impressed Ofsted inspectors at their recent visit in May.

The report is probably one of the most phenomenal I’ve ever read. Jenny Parker

In a glowing report, it described the headteacher, leaders and governors as “aspirational” with children’s behaviour at the nursery as being of the “highest standard.”

The nursery swept the board scoring ‘outstanding’ in all four areas assessed which were: Effectiveness of leadership and management; Quality of teaching, learning and assessment; Personal development, behaviour and welfare and Outcomes for pupils.

Headteacher Jenny Parker said: “We achieved outstanding across the board. The report is probably one of the most phenomenal I’ve ever read. “The governors are over the moon with the report and would like to thank the staff and parents for all their hard work and commitment to the school.”

The report praised the “exemplary” relationship the nursery has with parents while the quality of teaching was described as “ highly effective in both two- and three-year-olds’ provision.”

The governors of the school were also praised in the report.

The report said: “Staff make activities fun, which means children enjoy learning and remain on task for extended periods of time.

“During the inspection, older children used the stimulus of a story to set about exploring the properties of metal using a detector and magnets.

“Subsequently they took on different team roles, and worked under each other’s direction, to rebuild a metal robot.”

Mrs Parker added: “We have all worked really hard over the years and we have been waiting for this inspection.

“We were all eagerly waiting for the report and when it came out we just wanted to celebrate.”

To read a copy of the full report, go to reports.ofsted.gov.uk/inspection-reports/find-inspection-report/provider/ELS/108663