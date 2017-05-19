Nursery tots take on charity challenge

Youngsters at a South Tyneside kindergarten have taken on a charity challenge in support of youngsters with spina bifida.

Westoe Village Kindergarten took part in a sponsored walk around Redhead Park in South Shields on Tuesday to raise money for three worthy causes.

Children and staff from Westoe Village Kindergarten charity walk for the Spina Bifida charity.

Around 57 youngsters took part in the event, which saw them walk from the nursery before doing a lap of the park.

Manager and organiser Sammy-Jo Bettley, 28, from Cleadon Vale, was delighted with the success of the event and said it has raised over £1,000.

She said: “It went really well and we raised money for three causes, Shine - a spina bifida charity - the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) and Palmer hospital’s physio department.

“My two-year-old son Carter Sinclair was born with spina bifida and he is also friends with another little girl with the condition called Rubie O’Brien, so we decided to raise money for charity Shine and others which have helped them.

Children and staff from Westoe Village Kindergarten charity walk for the Spina Bifida charity. Carter Sinclair,2 and Rubie O'Brien, 2

“The walk took the children around 45 minutes and both Carter and Rubie took part.

“We had lots of parents get involved and the weather stayed nice.”

Sammy-Jo added: “Money is still coming in, but we have managed to raise over £1,000.

“One parent alone raised £600 through sponsorship, so we have done really well.

“I think we have done so well, because Carter used to come to the kindergarten and only recently moved, so the children know him quite well.

“All the parents have really taken the event to heart, so it was quite emotional to see them all there.”