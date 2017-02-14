19 chat-up lines that have worked across the North East (allegedly) ...

To celebrate Valentine’s Day we’ve scoured the North East region to come up with the 20 best chat-up lines ever used.

We can’t be 100% sure but according to some local Romeos and Don Juans, some of these chat-up lines have resulted in true love.

We must be near Newcastle Airport because that sound you hear is my heart taking off!

Were you arrested and taken to the police station? Surely it’s illegal to look that good.

Do you have a plaster? I hurt my knee when I fell for you.

There must be something wrong with my phone, because it doesn’t have your number in it.

Do you know what this T-shirt is made from? Boyfriend material.

Do you have a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.

Do you know what a real Northern man wears under his kilt? Nothing ... North East men don’t wear kilts.

I’m new to the area ... could I have the directions to your house please?

I bet your last name is Jacobs - because you’re a real cracker!

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

Can I take your picture to prove to all my friends that angels of the North exist?

Can I buy you a drink or do you just want the money?

If you were a transformer, you’d be a HOT-obot, and your name would be Optimus Fine.

I’m no organ donor but I’d be happy to give you my heart.

I hope you know CPR, 'coz you take my breath away!

Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?

You’re so hot, I bet you could light all the candles in the church at 10 paces.

Your eyes are as blue as window cleaner.

Hello. Cupid called. He says to tell you that he needs my heart back.