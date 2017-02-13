A third of women feel they have to have sex with partners on Valentine’s Day

Almost one in three women feel they to have sex with their partner on Valentine's Day, a new study has revealed.

Around 30% of ladies will feel obliged to have some form of sexual intimacy with their partners compared to just 18% of men.

The findings come from a poll of 2,000 British couples.

It found that the British are surprisingly unromantic when it comes to February 14th and the annual celebration of love.

Only one in five adults polled said they were expecting to be wined and dined on Saint Valentine's Day and over a third are not planning to do doing anything at all to celebrate.

The surprising stats, also revealed that two thirds of people will spend less than £20 on their partner, with a third preferring to stay at home and tuck into a takeaway.

Pressure to make it special

Relationship Counsellor Elaine Taylor, from the Cambridge office of Relate, said: "There is so much pressure around Valentine's Day to make a big romantic gesture.

"However, rather than spending a fortune on flowers or chocolates or feeling obliged to have sex when your heart just isn't in it, what I will be suggesting to my clients is to find a way to show that you are emotionally connected - which feels meaningful for the two of you as a couple.

"A small, simple and kind gesture, or a few heartfelt words, can make all the difference to a relationship at this time of year."

Respondents were also asked who would be their ideal date for Valentine's night - with Tom Hardy and Kylie Minogue coming out top.

No sex please, we’re married

The survey revealed almost half (48%) of Brits had sex less than 20 times last year and the average amount number of one-night- stands per person was just one.

However, the average Brit - including those with partners - only went on nine dates all year while a third of the Brits asked (31%) went dateless.

Shockingly, 12% of married couples went without sex throughout last year, yet one in ten married respondents admitted to having a fling.

The survey was commissioned by sofa specialists DistinctiveChesterfields.com.