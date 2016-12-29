Estimated £25.4million jackpot for Saturday's National Lottery draw

There will be an estimated £25.4 million jackpot for Saturday's National Lottery draw, after nobody scooped Wednesday's top prize.

Lotto marketing manager Anna Rosato said that Saturday's Lotto jackpot "must be won no matter what" so if no one matches all six numbers, then the jackpot will be shared by the winners in the next winning prize level down.

She said this could "potentially" create several multi-millionaires in one go.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 52, 05, 47, 48, 54, 40 and the bonus number was 33.

Set of balls five and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

Nobody matched five out of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

There were 20 ticket-holders who each won £2,825 for matching five balls, and another 2,144 who won £170 for matching four.

There were 53,817 ticket-holders who each won £25 for matching three balls.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 37, 33, 28, 12, 19 and the Thunderball number was 11.