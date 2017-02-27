Fire risk warning over Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda tumble dryers

A tumble dryer manufacturer has identified a potential concern with two types of tumble dryers in its range.

Whirlpool has found that in some Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda models manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015, excess fluff can come into contact with the heating element and present a risk of fire.

Whirlpool branded tumble dryers are not affected by this safety notice - the issue only coming to attention following Whirlpool's acquisition of the Hotpoint/Indesit brands.

The company have put a plan in place which will involve a visit from an engineer, free of charge, to modify your appliance. The one hour visit will, the company believe, enhance the safety and quality of the appliance, and Trading Standards, having consulted with independent experts, agree that the modification programme is the most effective way of resolving this issue.

A company statement read: “If your tumble dryer is affected by this issue then you should unplug it and do not use it until the modification has taken place.

“To determine whether your tumble dryer is affected, please visit the company website here