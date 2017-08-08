How much does the tooth fairy pay children in the North East?

Just how much are your little ones' pearly whites worth?

Tooth fairies across the UK pay kids an average of £1.49 per tooth, according to new research.

More than 970 of Britain's 'tooth fairies' were polled to find out how much they leave under children's pillows in return for a tooth or two - and the amount changes depending on where you live.

While the average total is a 5% increase on 2016, kids in the North East have seen the value of their gnashers drop by almost 50p in two years. The average amount per tooth in our region is £1.27.

Meanwhile, children living in London get most for their teeth, receiving £1.88 on average per tooth. Those in the South West will find the lowest amount under their pillows - an average amount of £1.18 for each tooth left.

Ian Atkinson, director of marketing at SunLife, which carried out the research, said: "Children love getting a visit from the tooth fairy and are excited to tell their classmates what they found under their pillow.

The UK average is 1.49 per tooth.

"Our research shows that £1 is the most common amount, but there are lots of kids that receive more or less and kids talk.

"So many parents end up giving their kids a bit more for the next tooth, otherwise they need to come up with a good reason why the tooth fairy doesn't leave the same amount for everyone."

The tooth fairy regional breakdown

North East:

2015: £1.70

2016: £1.54

2017: £1.27

North West:

2015: £1.33

2016: £1.24

2017: £1.47

Yorkshire/Humber:

2015: £1.32

2016: £1.25

2017: £1.38

East Midlands:

2015: £1.08

2016: £1.19

2017: £1.50

West Midlands:

2015: £1.15

2016: £1.18

2017: £1.50

East Anglia:

2015: £1.12

2016: £1.66

2017: £1.52

London:

2015: £1.49

2016: £1.82

2017: £1.88

South East:

2015: £1.19

2016: £1.27

2017: £1.31

South West:

2015: £1.30

2016: £1.12

2017: £1.18

Wales:

2015: £1.33

2016: £1.21

2017: £1.26

Scotland:

2015: £1.78

2016: £1.72

2017: £1.60

Northern Ireland:

2015: £1.68

2016: £2.14

2017: £1.70