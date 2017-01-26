Lottery jackpot reaches £8.6million after nobody wins Wednesday's top prize

There will be an estimated £8.6 million jackpot in Saturday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Wednesday's top prize

The winning numbers were 53, 04, 23, 09, 37, 20 and the bonus number was 39.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Lancelot were used, Camelot said.

Nobody matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, while 37 people matched five out of six balls, winning £1,306 each.

There were 3,013 ticketholders who matched four numbers, each winning £103, and 74,103 who matched three balls, winning £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks but one person won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 27, 05, 14, 11, 24 and the Thunderball number was 14.