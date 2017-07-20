Melted chocolate causes havoc for drivers after lorry fire near London

Drivers have been warned they face long delays after a lorry believed to be laden with chocolate bars went up in flames on a major road.

Three out of the four lanes on the London-bound A2 near Bluewater shopping centre in Kent were closed on Thursday morning while fire crews made the scene safe.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, which was concentrated in the lorry's cab, and efforts were being made to move the HGV, fire officials said.

Highways England said the lorry's load had melted on to the carriageway and they urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown.