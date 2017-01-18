Naked female cleaners wanted for £45 an hour jobs

Naked female cleaners are being sought to clean houses in the North East for £65 an hour - on condition they do it in the nude.

The requirements are laid out in a job ad from a naturist cleaning firm which wants people to clean houses of naturists up and down the country totally starkers.

Naturist Cleaners is based in London but is looking to expand.

London-based Naturist Cleaners is on the hunt for women willing to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores.

It reads: “We are looking for female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude.

“The job will require doing all general cleaning like dusting, tidying up, vacuuming, watering plants, making beds, using the washing machine, ironing clothes and cleaning windows."

It was posted by the firm which offers naked cleaning services for the nudist community.

The Facebook advert which promises naked cleaners pay of 45 an hour.

The business began in London two years ago and is now expanding outside the capital.

Bosses insist there’s nothing smutty about it – and that there is absolutely no sexual element either. But clients are almost certain to be clothes-free.

Prices for nude cleaning start at £65 for the first hour. The workers will received £45 per hour.

Fully-clothed cleaning is cheaper, at £25 for the first hour and £20 for additional hours.

Company bosses say they believe in the “liberty of the true human form” – and the “serenity of a spotlessly-cleaned home”.

They’re looking for part-time cleaners of “all ages and figures”.

Rules state no pictures or videos can be taken and cleaners cannot be touched.

Owner Laura Smith said: “We started in London two-years-ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding.

“It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company.

"There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.

“I understand people will think certain things about the company, but there is nothing untoward about it.”

