Spooky Snaps show spirit of Halloween across the North East

You lot are pulling out all the stops with this year's Halloween costumes.

And you've all been dressed for a fright night with some spectacular outfits, make up and props!

Archie and Emilie Higgins dressed as The Joker and Harley Quinn. Picture: Rachell Carter.

We've had superheroes, movie characters and some traditional villains - and we couldn't possibly pick our favourite.

Check out our first batch of Spooky Snaps online here.

You're never too old for a bit of Halloween horror - so if you still want to share your Spooky Snap, email us copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk or share them with us on social media.

And don't forget to say ... boo!