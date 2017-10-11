The UK's king of curries has been revealed

In the 20th National Curry Week, the UK’s favourite spicy concoction has been revealed.
The most popular curry among Britons is the Tikka Masala - which took almost 20% of the vote. The survey from Wren Kitchens also reinforced some national stereotypes - Kormas were the preference of soft southerners, while spicy baltis and fiery bhunas were the choice as the survey looked to the North. Which is your favourite?
