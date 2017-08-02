The world's smallest ice cream van is coming to the region - here's where you can see it

We might not be getting much summer sunshine, but that's not going to stop us from enjoying an ice cream!
Eating a scoop of the chilled treat definitely cheers us up in the warmer months - and if you're shopping in the region during the summer holidays you might just score for a free scoop.
The world’s smallest ice cream van, measuring at just 47 inches long and 39 inches high, will be stopping off in the North East this week.
The aim of the 'Nice Cream Van', launched by intu today, is to make customers smile - and you'll be able to catch it this Friday (August 4) at the Metrocentre in Gateshead. It will also visit Newcastle's Eldon Square on Monday, August 7.
Roger Binks, customer experience director for intu, said: "We’re delighted to have created what we believe is the world’s smallest ice cream van but the real win will be seeing the smiles it puts on people’s faces at intu shopping centres around the country for those lucky enough to get free ice cream.
"We work really hard to create experiences that will surprise and delight our 35 million customers and make each individual shopping trip a happier, more memorable one."
The company's 'Nice Cream Van' is going on tour across the country after research revealed that eating ice cream is one of the top 20 things that make people happiest during the summer.
Three quarters of Brits feel happier in the summer than they do in the winter, with sunshine, longer days and summer holidays the top three reasons given.
The top 20 things that make you happy in the summer
Going on holiday
Going to the beach
Eating ice cream
Having a BBQ with friends and family
Watching the sunset
Wearing summer clothes
Walking in the park
Getting the smell of freshly cut grass
Reading a book in the sun
Lying in the sun
Going for a picnic
Doing the gardening
Listening to music outdoors
Going to an outdoor or rooftop party
Walking barefoot on the grass
Swimming in the sea
Doing outdoor sports and exercise
Going to a street food market
Getting to explore your own city
Shopping for your summer wardrobe
