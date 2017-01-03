These are the top 50 bad mood triggers - which ones annoy you?

The weather is cold, your computer isn't working and you've been wide awake staring at the ceiling all night ...
But which one of these little things really puts you in a grump?
On average, Brits spend 20 months of their life (or around 10 days every year) in a bad mood.
And it could all be caused by the little things that grind us down on a daily basis.
Two-thirds of the 2,000 people questioned for the study also admitted that they would call themselves a "moody person".
A list of the top 50 grievances for those in a bad mood has been drawn up - along with the things that could possibly break your bad mood.
Cuddles, laughing with a friend and a good old piece of chocolate are only some of the remedies to rude people, a stressful day at work and Donald Trump.
Has your pet peeve made the list?
1. A bad night's sleep
2. Technology problems
3. An argument with your partner
4. Poor manners - please thank you, holding door open etc
5. Rude staff
6. A stressful day at work
7. Having no money
8. Rain
9. Cold calls
10. Traffic jams
11. An unexpected bill
12. Walking behind really slow people
13. Negativity
14. Cold weather
15. People bumping into you and not saying sorry
16. Call centres
17. Long queues in shops
18. Stepping in dog mess
19. Your boss
20. Getting splashed by a passing car
21. A late night
22. Hunger
23. Public transport delays
24. Being too hot
25. Jobsworths
26. Donald Trump
27. PMS
28. The items you want being out of stock
29. People talking loudly in the cinema
30. Bad weather on holiday
31. Clothes not fitting properly
32. Children not doing what they're told
33. Not being appreciated at work
34. People using their phones while eating
35. Spilling something on a new item of clothing
36. Not having WiFi
37. Old people driving
38. Being hungover
39. People speaking loudly on public transport in the mornings
40. Getting in trouble at work
41. Shops being closed when you arrive
42. An inactive sex life
43. Missing a train
44. Having a bad hair day
45. Self-scanning tills in shops
46. Getting a bad spot
47. Running out of loo roll
48. Making a cup of tea only to find the milk has run out or gone off
49. Friends cancelling a social engagement
50. Piers Morgan
The research was carried out by A.Vogel Herbal Remedies.