This is what you should do if you're feeling stressed

The average adult spends a total of two hours and 11 minutes a day feeling stressed out, a study has revealed.

Researchers found heavy work-loads, financial worries, health problems and family issues sees the typical adult worrying for 15 hours each week.

That works out to the equivalent of five-and-a-half years of their lifetime fretting about current or impending dramas at the office or at home.

But instead of wallowing in despair the study found many do their best to forget their problems by cracking on with household chores.

Apparently, the relaxation kicks in after just 13 minutes of tidying.

Top 10 chores to do when feeling stressed:

1. Washing up

2. Vacuuming

3. Laundry

4. Wiping down the kitchen surfaces

5. Tidying things away

6. Dusting

7. Cleaning the bathroom/toilets

8. Cleaning windows

9. Ironing

10. Mopping the floors

The research was carried out by household cleaning experts Kärcher.