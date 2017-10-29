Watch as ANOTHER thieving seagull steals crisps from Greggs in South Shields

A peckish seagull has been caught red-handed after stealing a packet of crisps from South Shields' Greggs store.

It is the third time in just over a year that a seagull has been captured on camera taking crisps from the shelf of the King Street shop before taking them into the street.

The seagull went on to eat the contents of the crisp packet in King Street.

On all three occasions, the moment has been caught by Gazette reader Gordon Lindsay.

