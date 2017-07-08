‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ they sang - and he answered with a message to Theresa May at the Durham Miners' Gala

Cries of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” rang out as the darling of the Labour party got a standing ovation at the Durham Miners' Gala.

Under scorching sun and in front of what was surely a record crowd, the chant went up time and again.

Thousands gathered at the Durham Miners' Gala. Picture: PA.

The crowds listened intently as he spoke of the policies of a future Labour government, and attacked the current Conservative-led regime.

“United we can change the face of this country,” he said.

He said he wanted to give real hope to young people here and all round the world by investing in education, and free school meals “every day for every primary school child, eating it together.”

He talked of spending more on all workers in schools, from the head teacher to the hard-pressed teaching assistants.

He talked of a Britain where every person was properly fed and every family could do that because they would earn decent wages.

He admitted it would be paid for by an increase in corporation tax. He said he would “increase tax at the top end of the scale” and said it was time to “call time on austerity.”

Mr Corbyn paid tribute to former Easington MP John Cummings who died in January this year and said: “He was a great supporter of the mining community.”

But perhaps one of the biggest cheers came when he issued an invitation to the Conservative Party.

“I want to help these Tories out of their nightmare. Feel free at any time to resign and we’ll have another General Election.”