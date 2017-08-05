Once-forgotten South Tyneside estate set for new era

Have your say

A once beleaguered estate in South Tyneside is set for a new era after plans for new homes were given the green light.

A proposal for 35 new homes to be built on the Lakes Estate, in Jarrow, have been approved by South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee.

It comes a year after 43 pre-fabricated houses on Eskdale Drive, Coniston Drive and Grasmere Avenue, on the estate, were demolished.

The borough’s independent housing company, South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust, will work with a contractor to deliver the scheme.

The development will be a mix of two and three-bedroomed houses, two-bedroomed bungalows and apartments.

The properties will all have off-street parking and open plan front gardens.

Brian Scott, company secretary of the Ventures Trust, said: “We’re delighted that the application has been approved.

“The trust was established to build affordable housing in the borough and we are well on track to achieving our vision of delivering 400 new homes in our first five years.

“We will be appointing a contractor imminently and hope to start on site within the next few weeks.”

The homes, which were demolished last year, were initially due to be refurbished as part of Decent Homes work.

However, investigations revealed the condition of the properties to be far worse than first thought.

The new project has been awarded a £700,000 grant from the Homes and Communities Agency.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “This is very welcome news.

“Housing has such a major impact on people’s lives and providing quality, affordable homes for rent in the borough is one of our priorities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new development take shape.”

The Lakes Estate was described as being like a ‘war zone’ by a resident before long-awaited work to demolish the properties was delivered.

At the time, June Wright said: “We have been in this bungalow now for almost 10 months and there doesn’t seem to be anything being done at all.

“It’s like the forgotten street. There’s boards up on the houses and metal fencing. It looks like a war zone.”

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust says it is on target to deliver 400 new homes in its first five years.

In two-and-a-half years, it is delivered 231 homes, including 20 empty houses which have been brought back into occupation.

Another 158 homes are already under construction, or planned for instruction.