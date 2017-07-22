One-hundred-per cent not out attendance record for three South Tyneside pupils

Have your say

It sounds like a date from history they may have learnt in a lesson.

In fact, 950 is the number of days Abby Buftain, Harry Scott and William Newman have each attended their South Tyneside school without missing a minute.

The dedicated 16-year-olds’ names have been taken down on Hebburn Comprehensive School’s register every morning for the past five years.

That means they made it to class come rain or shine – from their first moment in Year 7 to their last in Year 11 on Friday.

Their incredible achievement has been recognised by school leaders, who have personally commended them.

Assistant headteacher Colin Laughton said: “It’s an incredible achievement from these three role models.

“Over the years, they will have come into school feeling under the weather, but they’ve stuck in and got on with it.

“Where other pupils feeling a little unwell would be off for the day, Abby, Harry and William have put their heads down and made it to class.

“They are likeable and mature high achievers, and it’s no surprise to the school that they all have 100% attendance records.”

The pupils are awaiting exam results but all three are expected to move into higher education.

Monkton Infant School Year 2 pupil Ryan Burke is also celebrating, having completed his time at the school with three years of full attendance.

Jennifer Watkins, the school’s business manager, said seven-year-old Ryan’s achievement were celebrated by the whole school during an end-of-year award ceremony this week.