One person taken to hospital after Seaham cliff fall

One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a cliff fall on Seaham seafront.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11.30am today and one person was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The Great North Air Ambulance at the scene.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.38pm to the beach at Seaham.

"We sent two specialist paramedics, two rapid repose vehicles, three Hazardous Area Response Teams and a double crew ambulance.

"One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and our crews started to leave the scene around 1pm."

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident at 11.47am and three coastguard teams are in attendance.

Emergency services at the scene.

Currently on scene are Seaham Coastguard, Sunderland Coastguard and Hartlepool Coastguard.

The teams are working with the Great North Air Ambulance Service who have also confirmed they are at the scene.

A spokesman from the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "We are in attendance with one air ambulance and our trauma team. "

The air ambulance is believed to have landed between Ryhope Dene and Seaham Hall.

Emergency services at the scene.

Durham Fire Brigade are also in attendance.

More details to follow.

Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene.