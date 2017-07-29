A seven-minute workout which is perfect to do on holiday

This little workout is perfect to do on holiday to keep those abdominal muscles nice and tight.
It can be done anywhere; it requires very little space and no equipment.
Watch the demonstration video at www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog before you try the workout.
20 seconds CRUNCHES
20 seconds BICYCLE ABS
20 seconds V-SIT
20 seconds PLANK
20 seconds SQUIRMS
20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE
30 seconds rest
20 seconds CRUNCHES
20 seconds BICYCLE ABS
20 seconds V-SIT
20 seconds PLANK
20 seconds SQUIRMS
20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE
30 seconds rest
20 seconds CRUNCHES
20 seconds BICYCLE ABS
20 seconds V-SIT
20 seconds PLANK
20 seconds SQUIRMS
20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE
Workout finished.
