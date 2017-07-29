A seven-minute workout which is perfect to do on holiday

Have your say

This little workout is perfect to do on holiday to keep those abdominal muscles nice and tight.

It can be done anywhere; it requires very little space and no equipment.

Watch the demonstration video at www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog before you try the workout.

20 seconds CRUNCHES

20 seconds BICYCLE ABS

20 seconds V-SIT

20 seconds PLANK

20 seconds SQUIRMS

20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE

30 seconds rest

20 seconds CRUNCHES

20 seconds BICYCLE ABS

20 seconds V-SIT

20 seconds PLANK

20 seconds SQUIRMS

20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE

30 seconds rest

20 seconds CRUNCHES

20 seconds BICYCLE ABS

20 seconds V-SIT

20 seconds PLANK

20 seconds SQUIRMS

20 seconds ISOMETRIC LEG RAISE

Workout finished.