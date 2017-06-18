Five ways you can reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes

National Diabetes Week, which ends today, is all about raising awareness of the condition and funding the inspiring work of Diabetes UK.

There are almost 3.6 million people who have been diagnosed with diabetes in the UK according to Diabetes UK, and an estimated 1 million people in the UK are living with undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system incorrectly targets and destroys the cells within the pancreas that produce insulin.

Insulin lowers blood sugar, so without out there will be a build up of glucose in the bloodstream.

Type 2 diabetes often develops later in life and occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or the body builds up a resistance to the insulin that is produced.

Whilst there is nothing that can be done to prevent Type 1 diabetes, there are regular treatments available such as insulin injections, to maintain the glucose levels in the bloodstream.

However, whilst genetics can be a factor in Type 2 diabetes, there are ways to reduce the risk of developing it by living a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some ways to prevent Type 2 diabetes:

1.EXERCISING

Staying active as much as you can, by taking regular walks and working to increase muscle strength

2.MANAGING YOUR WEIGHT

Stay aware of any weight gain or loss. Keep track by weighing yourself regularly and jotting down any changes to discuss with your local or online doctor.

3.LIMITING ALCOHOL INTAKE

Easy lifestyle changes can help reduce your alcohol intake, like using smaller glasses and interchanging an alcoholic drink with a soft drink. Try using a drink tracking app to track how much you are drinking.

4.STOPPING SMOKING

There is plenty of help available. Prescription treatments are available from your local or online pharmacy. Self-help methods can also work, like going for regular walks and keeping busy.

5.EATING A BALANCED DIET

Ensure you get your five-aday, and avoid processed foods and takeaways.

* Dr. Alexandra Phelan is an NHS GP and Online Doctor for Pharmacy2U.

