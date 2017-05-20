Healthy recipe of the week: Espresso peanut butter smoothie

This one’s for the coffee lovers. Try this espresso peanut butter smoothie to start your day.
INGREDIENTS
1 banana
1 tbsp peanut butter (I use myprotein peanut butter)
1 espresso shot
1 tbsp maple syrup or honey
200ml almond milk
Ice cubes
INSTRUCTIONS
1: Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.
2: Enjoy!
Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com