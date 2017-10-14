Recipe of the Week: Apple, maple and pecan overnight oats

This is a quick and simple breakfast that you can make the night before.
These apple, maple and pecan overnight oats have all the flavours of autumn, and are a really good way to start the day, giving you a steady energy release throughout the morning.
Ingredients
40g oats
80ml almond milk
Half a red apple, grated
Six pecan nuts, crushed into small pieces
One tablespoon of maple syrup
Instructions
Put all of the ingredients in to a jar, except the pecans, and stir well.
Put in the fridge overnight.
Then serve with the remaining apple, pecans and fresh berries in the morning.
