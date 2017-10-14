Recipe of the Week: Apple, maple and pecan overnight oats

This is a quick and simple breakfast that you can make the night before.

These apple, maple and pecan overnight oats have all the flavours of autumn, and are a really good way to start the day, giving you a steady energy release throughout the morning.

Ingredients

40g oats

80ml almond milk

Half a red apple, grated

Six pecan nuts, crushed into small pieces

One tablespoon of maple syrup

Instructions

Put all of the ingredients in to a jar, except the pecans, and stir well.

Put in the fridge overnight.

Then serve with the remaining apple, pecans and fresh berries in the morning.