Recipe of the week: Chicken and broccoli bake

This is one of my favourite recipes from Indy Power’s Little Green Spoon cook book. It’s a classic comfort food. It makes the perfect dinner, but it also tastes great as leftovers the next day too.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

150g of Broccoli

200g Chicken Breasts

150g of Mushrooms

200ml of Coconut Milk

250ml Chicken Stock

1/2 Teaspoon of Mustard Powder

50g of Hazelnuts

Coconut Oil

Salt & Pepper

Optional: Cheese

METHOD:

Start by washing and chopping the mushrooms.

Heat some coconut oil in a saucepan on medium heat and add the mushrooms. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook until they start to grey and soften- about five minutes.

Pour in the coconut milk and chicken stock and stir. Then take off the heat and sprinkle in the mustard powder. Use a handheld food processor to blitz it until as smooth as possible (or just pour it into your food processor). Then set it aside.

Heat some coconut oil in a pan while you chop the chicken and the broccoli into little pieces. Add them to the pan and cook for about five minutes until the broccoli is bright green and the chicken is almost fully cooked.

While they’re cooking add the hazelnuts to your food processor and blitz until you have a breadcrumb like consistency.

Then add in 1/2 a tablespoon of melted coconut oil and some salt and pepper and blitz again until you have a fluffy crumbly mixture.

Add the chicken and broccoli to your casserole dish.

Then pour the mushroom sauce over it and mix it so its evenly mixed in.

If you’re adding cheese then scatter the cheese evenly over the top and then sprinkle generously with the ground hazelnuts, you’ll probably have a bit left over!

Pop it in the oven at 180’C for about 40 minutes.

Take out and serve! To reheat leftovers, just pop it back in the oven until heated through.