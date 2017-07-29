Recipe of the week: Healthy peanut butter granola

Have your say

Here is a recipe for healthy peanut butter granola.

Makes five portions.

Ingredients:

200g wholegrain rolled oats

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp sea salt

5 tbsp natural peanut butter

5 tbsp honey (or maple syrup)

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

To serve:

1-2 tbsp Greek Yoghurt

Handful fresh berries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease a large cookie sheet and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together oats, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.

In a microwave safe dish or on the stove top, melt the peanut butter and honey (or maple syrup) together until smooth.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Stir in dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

Spread mixture on prepared cookie sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until granola is lightly browned, stirring the granola once gently half way through.

A great way to test for doneness is to remove a small portion of the granola from the pan and set it on the counter.

If it hardens as it cools the rest of the granola is done.

Remove from oven and let sit until cooled.

Once cooled, break apart and store in air tight container.

When ready to eat, serve in a bowl with Greek yoghurt and fresh berries.