Recipe of the week: Mango and passion fruit smoothie bowl

The flavours in this smoothie bowl are amazing! Ideal for a quick breakfast, or it can be made in advance and take to work for your lunch.

This recipe makes two servings.

Ingredients:

200ml almond milk

80g wholegrain rolled oats

1 banana

120g frozen mango

1tsp Honey.

1 passion fruit

Method:

Put all ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth.

Transfer to a bowl/container and serve with fresh passion fruit.