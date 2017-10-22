Recipe of the week: Mango and passion fruit smoothie bowl

The flavours in this smoothie bowl are amazing! Ideal for a quick breakfast, or it can be made in advance and take to work for your lunch.
This recipe makes two servings.
Ingredients:
200ml almond milk
80g wholegrain rolled oats
1 banana
120g frozen mango
1tsp Honey.
1 passion fruit
Method:
Put all ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth.
Transfer to a bowl/container and serve with fresh passion fruit.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.