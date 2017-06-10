Recipe of the week: One-pan lemon chicken with asparagus

Here's our latest healthy recipe, which not only tastes great, but is good for you too.

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts boneless, skinless

1/4 cup plain gluten free flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 teaspoon sea salt plus more for seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper plus more for seasoning

1 pound asparagus stalks ends trimmed and then cut in half

2 cloves garlic crushed

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 zest of lemon

1 tablespoon dijion mustard

1 cup chicken stock aim for a lower sodium stock

1 tablespoon fresh parsley roughly chopped + more for garnishing

Instructions

1. Place the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic cling wrap and pound them down to make them even in thickness. This will help the chicken cook evenly and make for more tender chicken. If your breasts are extra thick you can also just cut/slice them in half. Place the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish and gently toss the chicken breasts to coat in flour.

2. In a large skillet add one tablespoon of olive oil and bring to a medium high heat. When the oil is hot add the chicken to the skillet and cook each side for about five minutes or until golden and cooked through. Once cooked remove the chicken and place on a paper towel lined plate. Set aside while you cook the asparagus.

3. Add the remaining one tablespoon olive oil in the skillet. Add the asparagus stalks and sauté for a minute. Add the garlic and sauté another minute longer until fragrant.

4. In a small bowl or cup whisk together the lemon juice and mustard until fully mixed. Pour into the skillet with the asparagus along with the chicken stock and the zest. Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce down to a simmer. Cover and let cook another three to four minutes or until the asparagus is tender.

5. Stir in the parsley and then add the chicken back to the pan and rotate the breasts to coat in the liquids. Taste the sauce and season with more salt and pepper as needed.

