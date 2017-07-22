Recipe of the week: Spicy beef stir fry

Have your say

This quick and easy Asian-style recipe is one which always prove popular.

Serves two.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coconut oil.

2 large spring onions chopped.

Handful of broccoli florets.

Handful mangetout.

Handful beansprouts.

1 red chilli chopped.

1 sirloin steak cut into strips

Handful coriander roughly chopped.

1 tablespoon light soy sauce.

1/2 lime.

Method:

Heat a wok over medium heat for a minute and then add the coconut oil.

Add the spring onion and broccoli and stir fry for two to three minutes until lightly browned.

Add the beef and stir fry for a further five minutes. Add the mangetout, chilli, beansprouts and coriander and stir fry for another two minutes.

Add the soy sauce and a little salt if needed and stir fry for one more minute.

Serve in a bowl and squeeze fresh lime juice over the top.