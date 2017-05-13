Shaping Up: Have you tried the 777 workout?

The aim of this workout is to complete 7 repetitions of the 7 exercises below, and complete 7 rounds.

The workout targets all parts of your body, from head to toe.

7 SQUAT JUMPS

7 PRESS UPS

7 WALKOUTS

7 SIDE STEPS

7 SIT UPS

7 SQUAT JACKS

7 BURPEES

Have 60 seconds rest (or 30 second for those of you with advanced fitness levels), then repeat another 6 rounds so you completed 7 rounds in total.

Watch the video demonstration so you get the correct technique.

YOUR TRAINER

Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com