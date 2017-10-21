Shaping Up: Six reasons to train with your significant other

Healthy eating and exercise has become more and more popular over the last few years. To the point where it’s now trendy to ‘look after yourself’.

Healthy cafes and restaurants are more common, and people are proud to walk around in their active wear.

But, the next trend that I can see happening now ... training with your partner.

Working out with your husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé can provide huge benefits.

1. Guaranteed Quality Time

When life, jobs, and kids get in the way, it can be hard to find time to spend together.

We often have the best of intentions when it comes to “date nights,” but sometimes even those can get put off if you have to work late or something unexpected comes up.

However, if you’re prioritising your workouts, you probably already have them built into your schedule as “appointments” with yourself you can’t break.

So, if you’re already making time in your day to work out, why not do it together? Exercising together means built-in quality time during the day, and more quality time helps keep your relationship healthy.

2. Better Sex Life

Feeling happier is a natural by-product of exercise due to the feel-good chemicals (endorphins) that it helps you release.

The release of endorphins also helps ramp up your sex drive, so not only will working out together make you happier, but it will up your desire.

In addition, working out boosts your self-confidence and can help you get in touch with your body.

3. Healthy Competition

A little healthy competition can bring the playfulness back into your relationship.

Often between bills, child-minding, and other obligations, we forget the playful, flirtatious behaviour that helps us bond with our partner.

But working out together can bring that back in the form of some friendly competition.

Challenge your partner to a mini race or see who can finish a circuit workout first. See who can do the most squats or burpees.

It not only keeps your workout interesting, but your relationship interesting, too!

4. Trying Something New Brings You Together

Trying something new together can bring you closer as a couple.

Whether it’s jogging, yoga, dancing, or tackling a HIIT class together, trying something for the first time together is an amazing way to bond.

This is because new experiences flood your brain with dopamine, a feel-good chemical – and when you experience those things with your partner, your brain links that positive feeling with him or her.

5. Built-In Accountability

People who are held accountable for their workout routine are more likely to be successful.

And who better to hold you accountable than the person who knows you best?

When you only have to answer to yourself, you’re more likely to skip a workout if you’re having a bad day or not feeling motivated.

But letting your partner motivate you and keep you accountable – and vice versa – can bring you closer and ensure you get a good workout in.

6. A Shared Goal Brings You Closer

One way to really make your relationship healthy is to have a shared goal or activity.

When you workout together, you’re both sharing the goal of getting healthy and prioritising your fitness.

The experience of being on the same page about something big brings you infinitely closer.

Your trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com