Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Workout 2

Our second workout, which is called 30/30 supersets, is designed to target all parts of the body.

You should feel more out of breath than the last workout, which focused on your core and abs.

There's a good mixture of cardio and resistance exercises so you burn body fat and tone all the major muscles.



Round 1:

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

30 seconds rest

30 seconds PRESS-UPS

30 seconds HILL CLIMBS

30 seconds rest

30 seconds SIDE-STEP LUNGES

30 seconds SIDE-STEP THRUSTS

30 seconds rest

30 seconds CRUNCHES

30 seconds LEG RAISES

60 seconds rest



Repeat another 3 rounds so you complete 4 rounds in total.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

