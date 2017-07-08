Summer Body Challenge: Week 4 Workout

We are deep into the Summer Body Challenge now, and the workouts are progressing nicely.

There’s six exercises in today's workout, which work every part of your body.

Each exercise is performed for 40 seconds, with 20 seconds rest between each of them.

It’s quite intense, so if you need longer than 20 seconds rest, just take it.

40 seconds SPIDER PRESS-UPS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds KNEELING GET-UPS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds ALT ARM THRUSTS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds rest

40 seconds SIDE STEP GET-UPS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds SQUAT JACK BURPEES

60 seconds rest

Perform another three rounds (four rounds in total).

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com.