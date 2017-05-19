Threesy does it for this week's East Coast Workout

There’s only three exercises in this workout, but they target nearly every part of your body. Legs, bum, arms, shoulders, chest, abs and core.

To start with, complete three repetitions of each exercise.

3 BURPEES

3 WALKOUTS

3 PRESS-UPS

Then rest for 30 seconds.

Then complete six repetitions of each exercise. Rest for 30 seconds. Then complete nine repetitions of each, and so on.

The aim is to get up to and complete 21 repetitions.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For p