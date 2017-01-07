Organisers hail first ‘Dare to Dream’ showcase a success

The first ‘Dare to Dream’ show in South Tyneside has been hailed as a success by organisers.

On Thursday, people of all ages braved the cold weather to witness the stilt-walkers, aerial displays and illuminations who took over South Tyneside College in South Shields.

Creative Seed's Dare to Dream Winter Wonderland outdoor production, at South Tyneside College.

The dance show was organised by Creative Seed, the performance company run by husband and wife team Garner and Sandy Harris, who hoped it would encourage people to follow their dreams.

Sandy, said she was delighted with the success of the show, which marks the beginning of the company’s residency at the college.

She said: “We were blown away by it. It was the first time that we actually did it. We didn’t even have a dress rehearsal as we had a few issues, but we have pulled it out of the bag. “We have a brilliant reaction from the audience and we were really pleased with how it went.

“We must have has 270 people there of all ages, from children right through to people in their eighties.” People from all over the region also travelled to South Shields to see the impressive display, which was supported by Arts Council Funding. Creative Seed hope it will show the world what the company is capable of.

“We have been working on this for a long time,” Sandy continued. “In the show we had two dancers who live in South Tyneside, two dancers from Newcastle and our back stage workers were all local. “We are a South Tyneside based company and so we wanted to show what South Tyneside could do.”

Since its launch, production company Creative Seed has hired 20 members of staff who work ona range of products and services from creative workshops to theatre performances.

Sandy added: “We are hoping to tour it now, first nationally and then internationally and keep building on it. “We have also been hired to do the South Tyneside parade in the summer.”

For more information on Creative Seed CIC, visit: www.creativeseed.co.uk or www.facebook.com/TheCreativeSeedCarnival

